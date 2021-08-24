2key.network (2KEY) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $299,386.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,590 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

