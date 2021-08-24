$266.72 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post sales of $266.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 1,030,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

