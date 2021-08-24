2,500 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

