$231.86 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce sales of $231.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $231.72 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $870.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 5,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,903. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

