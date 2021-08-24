$224.97 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.65 million and the lowest is $218.30 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $916.10 million, with estimates ranging from $894.80 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.17. 93,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after buying an additional 1,720,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 1,798.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriMas by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

