$22.40 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce sales of $22.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Velodyne Lidar reported sales of $32.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $80.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 1,432,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,438,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,921,453 shares in the company, valued at $120,168,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,778,331 shares of company stock worth $27,744,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

