$215.82 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $215.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.28 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $801.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $405.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

