206,757 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 996,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,226,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 865,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,846 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65.

