$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NYSE BMO opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.