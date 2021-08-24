1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $482.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.14 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

