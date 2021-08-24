1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

