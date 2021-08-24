1ST Source Bank Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in BCE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in BCE by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 643,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

