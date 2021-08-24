1ST Source Bank Acquires 3,179 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $5,821,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

