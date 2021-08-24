176,130 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,312. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 26,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.