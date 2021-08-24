17,188 Shares in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GSMG stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

