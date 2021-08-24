17,030 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10.

