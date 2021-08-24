167,177 Shares in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 482.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 254,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 154,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

