1,650 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 16.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist dropped their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.95. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

