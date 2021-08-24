15,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $70.05. 57,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,113. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

