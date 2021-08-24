13,995 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

