13,745 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.