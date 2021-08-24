13,275 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 364,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

