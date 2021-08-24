124,050 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. 3D Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of 3D Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after buying an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 3,176,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,988. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

