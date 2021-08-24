1,046 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

