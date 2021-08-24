$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. The stock had a trading volume of 978,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.12. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

