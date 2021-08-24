$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

