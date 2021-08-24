$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

MAA stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.