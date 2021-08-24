$1.62 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.62. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

