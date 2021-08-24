$1.52 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

