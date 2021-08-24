-$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.07). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPST shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

