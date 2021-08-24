$0.82 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.55. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

