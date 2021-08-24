$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE MD opened at $33.44 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

