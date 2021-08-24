$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $4,738,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 538.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 120,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,232. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

