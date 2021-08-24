-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGN opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.