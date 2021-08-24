-$0.05 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

CHEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 856,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,606,896. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

