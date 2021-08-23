Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 307,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $8,972,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

