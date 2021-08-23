Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.61 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.