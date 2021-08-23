Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.24 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,451 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

