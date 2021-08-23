Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 192.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Cognex stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

