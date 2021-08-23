Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.98. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

