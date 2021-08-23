ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 2.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.73. 46,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,754,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

