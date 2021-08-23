ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 2.8%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.73. 46,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,754,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
Featured Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.