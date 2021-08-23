ZooKeeper Trading Down 23.1% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $62,234.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 41,606,711 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

