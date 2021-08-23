Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $145.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.