Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $285,921.09 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

