Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.19

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 3091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

ZENV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.