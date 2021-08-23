Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $578.97

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $578.97 and last traded at $578.87, with a volume of 497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $571.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,028,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.