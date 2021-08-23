ZClassic Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,264.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00325694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00154942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 208% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,284,738 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

