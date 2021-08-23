Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

