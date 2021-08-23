Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Buy

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

