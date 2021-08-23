Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of FN stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

